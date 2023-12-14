2024 Prediction from Chad Cardenas, The Syndicate Group

December 2023 by Chad Cardenas, The Syndicate Group

Chad Cardenas, Founder and CEO of The Syndicate Group, a venture firm leveraging the power of the channel ecosystem to accelerate startup growth, recently shared the following prediction for 2024, which I thought your audience might be interested in:

No Slowdown in Cyber, Channel to Play Increased Role: The cybersecurity industry will continue to flourish as organizations continually update and revise the infrastructure needed to manage risk and prevent against attacks. As cyber continues to grow and evolve, we’re going to see a push toward exploring new avenues of growth and establishing market awareness for differentiation and where a company fits into overall cyber defenses. We’re going to see an increased reliance on the channel – and a growing realization that specialized integrators and resellers will play a pivotal role in the year ahead as companies make changes and updates to their overall cyber defenses.