1rd March - 19 March - Sophos to Kick-off Multi-country Roadshow in the Middle East for Channel Partners

February 2023 by Marc Jacob

Sophos announced that is kicking off a multi-country roadshow for channel partners in the Middle East. The events will take place in Qatar, Dubai and Saudi Arabia and provide attendees with in-depth details on how Sophos’ Cyber Security as a Service (CSaaS) strategy will help partners better protect their customers against cyber threats. The Sophos roadshow will start in Qatar on March 1, 2023, and conclude in Saudi Arabia.

Over the course of the roadshow, Sophos will focus on Managed Detection and Response (MDR) capabilities, including Network Detection and Response (NDR). Sophos will also highlight and review with its Partners Sophos’ complete portfolio of cybersecurity solutions, including Sophos Intercept X for endpoint protection and the Sophos XGS firewalls for network security. Sophos will also share updates on its new partner program.

The persistent levels of cyberattacks, as evidenced by the Sophos 2023 Threat Report, plus data breaches and online surveillance that is common in the Middle East, requires organizations to closely monitor their cybersecurity posture. Some of the major cybersecurity threats facing the Middle East include phishing attacks, ransomware and distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Governments, organizations and individuals in the region must implement proactive measures to secure their digital infrastructure and protect sensitive data.

The Sophos multi-country roadshow starts in Qatar on March 1 and ends in Saudi Arabia. It will touch-base in three cities in Saudi Arabia, beginning in Dammam on March 14, followed by Jeddah on March 16 and Riyadh on March 19.