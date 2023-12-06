04 June 2024 Istanbul - Turkey - ENBANTEC Cyber Security Conference and Exhibition

Dezember 2023 von Marc Jacob

ENBANTEC Cyber Security Conference and Exhibition will be held on 04 June 2024 in Istanbul, Turkey. ENBANTEC is a global conference which is one of the most important and prestigious conferences in EMEA region with its focus on Cyber Security, IT Security, Network Security, Data Security, Cloud Security, Mobile Security, Endpoint Security and Identity and Access Management technologies and solutions. An intensive participation is expected to the ENBANTEC Conference from Turkey and many other countries. ENBANTEC 2024 Conference is an unmissable conference.

The Industries that ENBANTEC Conference focuses are: Banking, Insurance, Financial Services, Retail, Manufacturing, Enterprise, Telecommunication, Healthcare, E-Commerce, Transportation, Energy, Technology, Consumer Goods and Automotive.

ENBANTEC Conference serves a platform at where speakers will share their experience, knowledge, visions and future forecasts with the visitors. The conference speeches will be either Turkish or English and simultaneous translation to Turkish or English will be available. There will be an exhibition area at where the sponsors will demonstrate their solutions to the visitors.

For more information about ENBANTEC 2024 Conference, please visit event website https://www.enbantec.com or contact: info@enbantec.com