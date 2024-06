🇬🇧 Malicious activities linked to the Nobelium intrusion set (19 juin 2024)

Several cyberattacks against French diplomatic entities can be linked to the Nobelium intrusion set. Nobelium is an intrusion set active since at least October 2020, used against high-value targets, most likely for espionage purposes. Western diplomatic entities, such as embassies and Ministries...

Plus d'information sur : https://www.cert.ssi.gouv.fr/cti/CERTFR-2024-CTI-006