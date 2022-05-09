Senior Service Delivery Manager

Thoroughly understand the client's ongoing security needs and assist the SOC Director to cover all client operational and strategic meetings

Strong Ability to multi-task and handle multiple projects

Ability to present and report up-to the executives to demonstrate product value

Comfortable working for a dynamic technical organization with a fast-growing customer base

Familiarity with security operations, network monitoring, threat analysis and investigation response solutions

Ability to understand business problems and a passion for applying technology solutions, and leveraging technology trends, to deliver results

Excellent customer interaction, written & verbal communication skills

Willing to travel to visit prospects and customers, and to engage in onsite customer work when required

Demonstrated understanding of Information Security required.

3+ years of experience in a customer facing project/program delivery leadership role within professional services or consulting organization

Knowledge of Information Security and MySQL is a must

Excellent written and verbal communication, time management and organizational skills

Ability to work as a team player, with strong interpersonal and communication skills

The Service Delivery Manager leads and directs multiple projects under limited supervision. The Service Delivery Manager leads projects from inception to completion, identifying and documenting project requirements, supporting clients on various information security initiatives, keeping all stakeholders apprised of project and budget status, and managing issues to resolution. Service Delivery Managers are responsible for the project over the entire project life-cycle (initiation, planning, execution, control, project closeout). They are also responsible for assembling the project team, assigning individual responsibilities, identifying appropriate resources needed, and developing the schedule to ensure timely completion of the project. Service Delivery Managers are expected to build trust and relationships with clients and leadership through the delivery of successful outcomes.Job Responsibilities:Qualifications

Salaire : Up to $170k +

