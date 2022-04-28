Senior Security Engineer - Federal
avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
- You will have experience supporting & maintaining SIEM systems
- Managing the everyday interactions with client security teams
- Architect and implement solution and perform data analytics to identify actionable threats globally
Qualifications:
- REQUIRED: Currently hold an active Top Secret SCI clearance
- Solid experience with Linux/Unix operating environments (configuration and troubleshooting)
- Experience with information security technologies such as Firewall, VPN, Intrusion detection tools, Malware tools, Authentication tools, endpoint technologies, and cloud security tools
- Strong knowledge of programming background with IT security, risk, compliance, and privacy concepts and principles to support enterprise business goals and objectives
- SIEM (security incident and event monitoring) administration, deployment, and/or architectural design on-premise/cloud based
- Data analytics (cloud based experience preferred)
- Experience in Cyber Security technologies and concepts such as insider threat, malware, lateral movement, beaconing, ransomware, data theft, fraud
- Troubleshooting on software component stack – java errors, SQL connections, Hadoop platform issues
- Project management, including working on project planning, implementation, support, escalations, and reporting.
Salaire : up to $150k +
Date annonce : 28/04/2022
Date de debut : 28/04/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
