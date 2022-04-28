Senior Sales Engineer UK
The primary focus for this role is to act as a Subject Matter Expert for SIEM and to support the pre-sales team in implementing and demonstrating the capabilities of Security Operations solutions to their customers throughout the pre-sales cycle. The successful candidate will possess deep technical knowledge of security technologies; have a solid understanding of information security and networking, and extensive experience interacting with customers.
Primary Duties and Responsibilities
Education and Experience
- Subject matter expert for onboarding SIEM components for new global clients.
- Create innovative solutions to automate and reduce timeframes for operational changes as well as initial installation of the platform.
- Create rules for compliance and audit requirements and create and manage Watch Lists for current threats.
- Configure backups, verify custom reports, manage log source groups, and validate log sources with client.
- Architect and implement their solution to identify actionable threats globally
- Manage the day-to-day interactions with client security teams and other key technical stakeholders
- Deploy use cases using Machine Learning Algorithms on Customer Environments and on the Cloud
- Implement SIEM use cases and detect advanced threats
- Minimum of 10 years of experience in the Information Technology Industry.
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in a Sales Engineer, Solution Architect and/or client facing Cyber-Security Consultant.
- Minimum 3 years SIEM engineering experience required.
- Security+, CISSP, GCIH, GCIA, GPEN, CEH and or other industry certifications preferred.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills required.
- Solid understanding of Information Security and Networking required.
