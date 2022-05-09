Senior Director Customer Success
mai 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
Responsibilities : Drive customer success outcomes Increase renewal rates and reduce churn Drive new business growth through up-sell and reference ability Partner with other teams in the organizatio...
Responsibilities:
- Drive customer success outcomes
- Increase renewal rates and reduce churn
- Drive new business growth through up-sell and reference ability
- Partner with other teams in the organization and manage Customer Success activities – Onboarding, Training, Operations, Customer advocacy, Cross-sell/Up-sell
- Identify opportunities for continuous improvements in the customer onboarding and management process
- Measure effectiveness of Customer Success/Satisfaction
- Map customer journey, develop listening points and interventions for each point in the journey
- Provide technology leadership to the team
- Conduct Customer appreciation/engagement events and Product roadmap sessions in the region
- 15+ years' experience in leading customer facing organizations
- 10+ years' experience in SIEM/Cyber Security Industry
- 5+ years' experience in Cyber Security operations
- Strong empathy for customers AND passion for revenue and growth
- Experience working in the Northeast region
- Prior experience working with and communicating with executives and c-level customers in the enterprise space
- Analytical and process-oriented mindset
- Deep understanding of value drivers in reoccurring revenue business model
- Ability to lead a team of experienced CSM/TAM and technologists
Salaire : $250k +
Date annonce : 09/05/2022
Date de debut : 09/05/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
