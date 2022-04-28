Rechercher
Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

Senior Director Customer Success

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Responsibilities:
  • Drive customer success outcomes
  • Increase renewal rates and reduce churn
  • Drive new business growth through up-sell and reference ability
  • Partner with other teams in the organization and manage Customer Success activities – Onboarding, Training, Operations, Customer advocacy, Cross-sell/Up-sell
  • Identify opportunities for continuous improvements in the customer onboarding and management process
  • Measure effectiveness of Customer Success/Satisfaction
  • Map customer journey, develop listening points and interventions for each point in the journey
  • Provide technology leadership to the team
  • Conduct Customer appreciation/engagement events and Product roadmap sessions in the region
Qualification & Experience: 
  • 15+ years' experience in leading customer facing organizations
  • 10+ years' experience in SIEM/Cyber Security Industry
  • 5+ years' experience in Cyber Security operations
  • Strong empathy for customers AND passion for revenue and growth
  • Experience working in the Northeast region
  • Prior experience working with and communicating with executives and c-level customers in the enterprise space
  • Analytical and process-oriented mindset
  • Deep understanding of value drivers in reoccurring revenue business model
  • Ability to lead a team of experienced CSM/TAM and technologists

Salaire : $250k +

Date annonce : 28/04/2022

Date de debut : 28/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


