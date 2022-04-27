Security Pre-Sales

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Ensure compliance with security related standards and certifications (e.g. ISO 27001, SOC2, etc …);

Improve cybersecurity controls to make sure policies and standards are efficient and implemented where needed;

Ensure that cybersecurity policies remain adapted to the evolving threat landscape and business needs / certification requirements.

Help prospective customers perform due diligence (e.g. explain our security practices, answer customer questions, etc…) ;

Develop security documentation for customers (e.g. security white papers, due diligence documentation…);

Answer security-related inquiries from existing customers (e.g. audits, penetration tests, etc…).

Determine the inherent cyber-risks of current and prospective third party providers;

Conduct risk assessments of new projects to ensure the deployment of appropriate security controls (e.g. new solutions, …).

Increase cybersecurity awareness via the evangelisation of best practices;

Participate in the management of cybersecurity projects.

In between 3 - 7 years of postgraduate experience in Information security;

Practical experience in Risk Management OR ISO 27001 OR SOC2 OR Security Audits;

Willingness to perform both operational and strategic tasks, as well as to learn and discover new topics;

A fluent level of spoken English (French although a plus, is non-essential);

Ability to discuss cybersecurity related matters with audiences of various backgrounds (both client and internal);

Ability to work both within a team and autonomously with a drive to take initiative and solve problems.

Previous experience working within the SaaS / Insurance / Finance field;

Competitive salary & annual bonus;

RTT;

Gym membership;

Lunch vouchers;

Company equity;

Great premises situated in the heart of the 17th arrondissement of Paris.

Salaire : 80k€ to 100k€ (doe)

Date annonce : 27/04/2022

Date de debut : 27/04/2022

