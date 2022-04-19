Sales Support Consultant - Cyber Security
avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
Sales Support Consultant - Cyber Security
Are you looking to enter the Recruitment market? Interested in Sales Support?
EliteCyber Group is a market leader in the highly lucrative Cyber Security industry. Since opening our first office in 2015 we have experienced unparalleled global success.
As a result, we now have offices in London, Newcastle and Leeds. We are seeking to appoint a Sales Support Consultant to enable the sales team to grow.
EliteCyber Group is offering you the opportunity to join one of the most successful and fast-growing Recruitment companies.
EliteCyber Group is part of Recruitment Entrepreneur, the fastest growing recruitment business in Europe and the UK backed by James Caan CBA.
What We Offer a Sales Support Consultant
- Industry-leading pay
- Full training and career progression plan
- A unique culture
- Target-based incentives and frequent rewards
- Competitive salary from £20,000 to £25,00 plus bonus
What The Role of a Sales Support Consultant Involves
- No outbound sales
- Helping with account management
- Candidate resourcing
- Helping candidates through the whole recruitment process
- Supporting Sales Consultants
What We Require from a Sales Support Consultant
- Confidence, resilience and perseverance
- A desire to succeed
- Willing to learn
- An entrepreneurial way of thinking
Our Incentives Include
- 5* international trips and vacations
- Attendance at prestigious industry conferences around the world
- Monthly company social event and fine dining experience
- VIP hospitality treatment at cultural events
This vacancy is for a permanent, full-time role based in Leeds. Applicants must have legal authorisation to live and work in the UK.
EliteCyber Group is an equal opportunities employer that values a diverse workforce and the contribution each individual makes. We are committed to promoting equality and diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all.
Salaire : 20,000 to 25,000
Date annonce : 19/04/2022
Date de debut : 19/04/2022
