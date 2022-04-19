Sales Director UK

Create, define and develop the go-to-market strategy for all services offerings.

Develop a yearly sales plan with clearly defined goals and deliverables to be included in Pansoft's overall Annual Sales Plan

Attain margin and revenue contribution targets for services across the UK market

Develop and identify new services opportunities across the KSA market, across all verticals.

Devise a sales strategy to up-sell and cross-sell services offerings.

Schedule, attend, and manage sales interactions with customers

Develop, build, and report to the management on regular frequency on the appropriate leading indicators required to measure, track and forecast services growth

Maintain a strong working relationship within the industry.

Proactively managing customer requirements taking into account factors such as manufacturing lead times, product specification changes, etc.

Preparing and showcasing the product presentations, attending client meetings and participating in exhibitions, etc

More than 10 years of professional IT experience.

Proven track record in developing and selling Enterprise Application (ERP, Student Information System, Learning Management System, DevOps), Digital Transformation and Cloud Managed Service Offerings.

Minimum 5 years of experience in new business sales with a proven track record in corporate Sales Services.

Strong Negotiator and should be able to articulate complex proposals verbally and in writing.

Strong leadership, sales, coaching, and mentoring skills.

Ability to drive sales both directly and through subordinates.

Willing to travel extensively throughout the UK.

Bachelor's degree or Masters in IT Field

MBA is a plus

Job: Sales Director UKLocation: RemoteStart Date: ImmediateSalary: £80,000 to £120,000 plus full packageProfileElitecyber Group has partnered with one of our key clients, who are seeking to appoint a Sales Director UK. They are looking for a dynamic and experienced Sales Director who will play a pivotal role in defining the go-to-market strategy and selling its service offerings in the UK region.Role & ResponsibilitiesRequirementsUnfortunately, we may struggle to respond to every applicant, Elitecyber Group gets a high response rate on their advertisements and will be in touch if they feel your candidature is suitable for the advertised vacancy.We will process your CV and personal information to assess your suitability for the role. If we wish to consider you further, we will register your personal information in our database and contact you. We may contact you from time to time about other relevant roles. Your personal information will be securely held. For further information please contact Elitecyber Group by emailing Richard.h@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : 120,000

Date annonce : 19/04/2022

Date de debut : 19/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...