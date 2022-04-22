Rechercher
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

De la Théorie à la pratique











Abonnez-vous gratuitement à notre NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Se désabonner

Offres d’Emploi Elite Cyber Group

SLED Account Executive

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Account Executive As a SLED Account Executive, you will be responsible for creating strong relationships with customers and generating leads to grow the State, Local & Education customer base. Resp...

Account Executive
As a SLED Account Executive, you will be responsible for creating strong relationships with customers and generating leads to grow the State, Local & Education customer base.

Responsibilities:
  • Establishing professional productive relationships with new and existing assigned accounts
  • Pursue upsell and net new sales opportunities in your accounts
  • Own the market in your territory through trusted partner relationships and strategic alliances
  • Continuously build new pipeline and maximise inbound leads
  • Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market, as well as upsell and cross-sell of existing clients
  • Proven record of SLED sales success in a similar enterprise or SMB technology sales role. 
  • Achieve quarterly and annual sales goals
  • Identify client needs and suggest appropriate products and services
  • Proactively plan, set critical milestones, asses, clarify and validate partners needs on an ongoing basis, to establish productive relationships
  • Stay up to date with new products, services and pricing models
  • Build long-term trusted relationships with clients and partners
Requirements:
  • You have 3+ years' experience in cyber security sales
  • MDR, SIEM, SOAR, Threat-Intel or XDR experience is a big plus
  • Strong territory planning, and sales methodology focus. Ability to develop and execute both territory and account-based strategies
  • Proven track record of performance in exceeding goals and quota, and growing the business
  • A true team player who is willing to help their peers.
  • Experience selling to large Enterprise & Mid-Market innovative firms in the region
  • Strong presentation skills, written and verbal communication skills
  • Ability to work up and down the organization from the architect to the CXO

Salaire : $240k-$320k OTE

Date annonce : 22/04/2022

Date de debut : 22/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


Voir les articles précédents

    

Voir les articles suivants

Les événements

12 mai 11h00 - WEBINAIRE VERIZON : PCI DSS 4.0 : c’est maintenant qu’il faut vous préparer !

    

Voir tous les évènements











Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris
Ecole de cybersecurite a Lyon et Paris


logo entreprise cybersécurité
Entreprise experte en cybersécurité


Vulnérabilités

All our news in english

 
Actu Dossiers Cyber Securité RGPD Vulnérabilités Malwares Agenda CARTOGRAPHIE DES DC NEUTRES Carrière GS Days JOBS Guide THEMA Contact A propos Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 