Account Executive
As a SLED Account Executive, you will be responsible for creating strong relationships with customers and generating leads to grow the State, Local & Education customer base.
Responsibilities:
- Establishing professional productive relationships with new and existing assigned accounts
- Pursue upsell and net new sales opportunities in your accounts
- Own the market in your territory through trusted partner relationships and strategic alliances
- Continuously build new pipeline and maximise inbound leads
- Proactively seek new business opportunities in the market, as well as upsell and cross-sell of existing clients
- Proven record of SLED sales success in a similar enterprise or SMB technology sales role.
- Achieve quarterly and annual sales goals
- Identify client needs and suggest appropriate products and services
- Proactively plan, set critical milestones, asses, clarify and validate partners needs on an ongoing basis, to establish productive relationships
- Stay up to date with new products, services and pricing models
- Build long-term trusted relationships with clients and partners
- You have 3+ years' experience in cyber security sales
- MDR, SIEM, SOAR, Threat-Intel or XDR experience is a big plus
- Strong territory planning, and sales methodology focus. Ability to develop and execute both territory and account-based strategies
- Proven track record of performance in exceeding goals and quota, and growing the business
- A true team player who is willing to help their peers.
- Experience selling to large Enterprise & Mid-Market innovative firms in the region
- Strong presentation skills, written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work up and down the organization from the architect to the CXO
Salaire : $240k-$320k OTE
Date annonce : 22/04/2022
Date de debut : 22/04/2022
Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...
