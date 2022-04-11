Principal Sales Specialist - Leading Cyber Vendor - Germany - 260k OTE

EliteCyber's Vendor team are partnered with an Award-winning Cyber Vendor who are looking for an experienced Enterprise Sales Specialist specializing in Cyber Security adoption for their private customer offering. Role is based in Germany and has opportunities to work remotely with an OTE of 260k euros dependent on experience.

This role is a quota carrying, closing role, which requires close collaboration the SE's. You will conduct targeted account prospecting, conduct sales meetings and ultimately close opportunities.

You will be expected to self-generate, increase pipeline and identify activities to accelerate pipeline progression and closure. You will be required to competently convey their position, value, and differentiation to all stakeholders at multiple levels within accounts identified as target accounts.



Responsibilities:

• Achieve quarterly and annual sales goals and objectives. Driving business transaction linearity and pipeline development are critical

• Identify and persistently pursue sales opportunities at assigned accounts. Drive business development and pre-sales initiatives by leveraging your strong industry and technical background.

• Build in-depth knowledge of clients' business priorities, challenges and initiatives that can be translated into their solution opportunities

• Responsible for lead generation, building the relationship with prospective customers, account profiling and developing a revenue generating customers

• Develop and manage pipeline, providing weekly updates and forecasts

• Ensure the provision of appropriate business information for decision-making including the provision of appropriate sales tracking and reporting as required leveraging Salesforce.com and Excel

• Assist in the development of existing accounts and the generation of new ones

• Ability to problem solve and deal with a variety of customer sales situations

• Working closely with Sales Engineers and Professional Services resources, assist with the development of a solution that meets the customer's desired outcome



What You Bring:

• 4-8 years of experience with a network or security technology company focused on sales or channel sales.

• Proficiency in all phone, email and online prospecting tasks utilizing Salesforce, LinkedIn, contact databases and other sales tools.

• Self-motivated, enthusiastic and results-oriented.

• Successfully manage multiple sales tasks and objectives

• Comfort and experience in being measured and compensated against quota.

• Strong teamwork, communication, process, project management skills.

• Excellent communications, documentation, presentation and tele sales skills in English

• Bachelor's degree

