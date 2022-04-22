Pre Sales Engineer

Rechercher
avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Job Description : Actively work alongside the Sales team members throughout the sales process by participating in business development calls and meetings with prospects and current customers. Strate...

Job Description:
  • Actively work alongside the Sales team members throughout the sales process by participating in business development calls and meetings with prospects and current customers.
  • Strategically analyze each client's needs in great detail in order to design, present, and demonstrate the appropriate Information Security solutions throughout the sales cycle.
  • Present benefits of our products and services to both technical and non-technical customers and consistently maintain and build upon technical advisor relationships.
  • Work in partnership with the Sales organization in order to successfully meet quota objectives set by manager.
Requirements:
  • 5+ years of applicable cyber security experience.
  • At least one year of experience in a customer facing role.
  • Subject matter expertise in Information Security technology verticals (e.g., Firewall, IPS, DLP, SIEM, Application Security, Web Security).
  • Thorough understanding of the current threat landscape.
  • Highly motivated self-starter that does not require day-to-day management.
  • Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high growth, and rapidly changing environment.
  • Experience presenting and engaging with audiences ranging from the End-User to C-Level Executives.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, communication skills, and team-based project experience.
  • Ability to drive results while working from home.

Salaire : 150000 - 190000 OTE

Date annonce : 22/04/2022

Date de debut : 22/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


