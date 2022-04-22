Pre Sales Engineer
avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
Job Description:
- Actively work alongside the Sales team members throughout the sales process by participating in business development calls and meetings with prospects and current customers.
- Strategically analyze each client's needs in great detail in order to design, present, and demonstrate the appropriate Information Security solutions throughout the sales cycle.
- Present benefits of our products and services to both technical and non-technical customers and consistently maintain and build upon technical advisor relationships.
- Work in partnership with the Sales organization in order to successfully meet quota objectives set by manager.
- 5+ years of applicable cyber security experience.
- At least one year of experience in a customer facing role.
- Subject matter expertise in Information Security technology verticals (e.g., Firewall, IPS, DLP, SIEM, Application Security, Web Security).
- Thorough understanding of the current threat landscape.
- Highly motivated self-starter that does not require day-to-day management.
- Ability to thrive in a fast-paced, high growth, and rapidly changing environment.
- Experience presenting and engaging with audiences ranging from the End-User to C-Level Executives.
- Excellent interpersonal skills, communication skills, and team-based project experience.
- Ability to drive results while working from home.
Salaire : 150000 - 190000 OTE
Date annonce : 22/04/2022
Date de debut : 22/04/2022
Lien pour postuler :
