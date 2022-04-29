Digital Forensics Expert

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

EliteCyber represents one of the biggest name in the marketplace but as well in a variety of services like fintech, digital content and communications.They are now looking for an experienced candi...

Product security incident response (PSIR): information and cyber security incident management, vulnerability management, security monitoring, situational awareness and cyber security knowledge management.

Security operation centre (SOC): incident detection service by observing events in networks and systems and then hand over incident handling to a separate PSIR team (PSIRT).

Digital Forensics Investigation: preserve, collect, and analyse required data that meet digital forensic standard for insider threats, fraud, and litigation cases.

Compliance of legal/privacy regulations: work with internal legal/privacy team and support them from the perspective of digital forensics

No on dutty call

L1 SOC based in India , Other SOC : USA, Japan

3+ years of work experience in eDiscovery, digital forensics, or incident response

Ability to understand cultural differences, international, nation and local regulation, and collaborate with persons involved

Mentorship and development for junior members

Precise communication and reporting to managers and stakeholders

Knowledge of eDiscovery, incident response or internal investigation workflow or experience

Detailed understanding of information security standards, regulations, and frameworks

Fluent in verbal Englishto present and explain situation awareness to constituency

Holder of any security related certifications is a bonus ex: CFE, Security+, GIAC, OSCP/OSCE, CISSP

EliteCyber represents one of the biggest name in the marketplace but as well in a variety of services like fintech, digital content and communications.They are now looking for an experienced candidate with great knowledge and proficiency in information & cyber security and incident response to communicate, share information and respond to cyberthreats effectively for the Group companies in the Europe.This position reports to the Regional Information Security Officer, and Cyber Security Department of the Group Headquarters.INTERNAL PERM ROLE (directly with the end-user)HYBRID REMOTE POLICYRole and responsibilities:Qualifications for Senior Investigator:Desired Qualifications

