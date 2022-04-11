Rechercher
Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

A global consultancy is looking for a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst to join their best in class cyber threat function. Working closely with the security operations centre and incident response functions, the Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst will be responsible for proactive threat hunting.

Responsibilities
  • 3+ years of experience in a cyber threat intelligence environment 
  • Search networks for indicators of compromise and APT's 
  • Liaise with Incident Response team, performing malware reverse engineering and liver network forensics 
  • Document and refine threat hunting methodologies 
  • Develop incident preparedness exercises such as table tops and playbooks 
Key Skills
  • Computer science related degree, preferably cyber security focused 
  • Certifications such as GCIH, CCTIM, CEH
  • Scripting experience in languages such as Phython
  • Experience of malware analysis and reverse engineering

Salaire : £40,0000 - 60,000

Date annonce : 11/04/2022

Date de debut : 11/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


