Cyber Security Assurance Manager

mai 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Major contributor to the creation and maintenance of group wide Cyber Security focussed policies and standards

Work with the IT & business stakeholders to interpret and implement cyber security requirements

Work with development teams to ensure a Secure Software Development Life Cycle.

Assessment of the organisation's current cyber security posture against good practices and industry standards

Coordination and/or performance of cyber security risk assessments on projects/programmes/changes to identify cyber security risks

Work with technical & programme teams to define & agree cybersecurity risk treatment plans to ensure treatment of identified risks in line with internal and external requirements

Support customer bid activity and be the focal point for such requests in the Information Assurance (GRC) team

Contribute to the development & maintenance of the Bid Library

Conduct compliance assessment to ensure the achievement of the organisation's cybersecurity objectives.

Contribute to internal & external events showcasing our cybersecurity experience.

Work closely with the SOC teams to support incident and threat management activities

Produce regular management reporting around the above activities.

Promote our cybersecurity experience during internal and external events

The role may require travel to other locations, which may include international travel.

Minimum 5 years' experience in technical/risk-based Security roles

Broad experience of information security risk assessment methodologies

Public and Private sector experience preferable

Good working knowledge and experience of security related technologies eg. Firewalls, Routing, Intruder Detection Systems, Operating Systems, Databases and Common Application Architecture

Ideally holds DV/SC/NPPV security clearance, and must be willing/able to obtain such clearance as required

B.S. degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, MIS or equivalent preferred

Information Security Certification, such as CISSP, Security+ or CISA.

Salaire : £65,000

Date annonce : 04/05/2022

Date de debut : 04/05/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...