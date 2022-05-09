Customer Success Manager - Italy
mai 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
EliteCyber's Vendor practice is exclusively partnered with an award-winning Cyber Vendor that develops a multi-platform cyber solution that continuously exposes attack vectors threatening organizations' critical assets and provides them with prioritized, actionable remediation.
Role & Responsibilities
Requirements
- Understand the client's organisation structure, business drivers and desired operational outcomes from deploying the firms cyber solution
- Understand the client's technical ecosystem to build an integrated vision reality within the client environment
- Conduct hands-on product demonstrations and technical discussions with the clients' technical teams
- Structure QBR and other business cadence to manage the technical relationship in an organised manner
- Produce monthly reports showing the key findings and improvements in cyber security posture over the preceding month
- Ensure that relevant team members are trained and proficient in use to drive better product adoption
- Work closely with product management and R&D teams to understand new high value use cases
- 4+ years' experience working as a technical account manager within the cyber security domain with large customers
- Able to design technical solutions for clients including architecture and operational workflow
- Hands-on experience with the Microsoft Windows Server OS /Linux Servers
- Knowledge of Microsoft Security best practices
- Knowledge of XDR, threat Intel, SIEM, SOAR, concepts
- Knowledge of SOC Architecture concepts
- Knowledge of Cloud Security (AWS/Azure)
- Experience writing documentation relevant to product deployment, deployment configuration, operational guides, process workflows and technical integration
- Self learner
- A team player & excellent interpersonal skills
Salaire : Up to €135k
Date annonce : 09/05/2022
Date de debut : 09/05/2022
