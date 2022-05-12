Cloud Security Engineer

Rechercher
EliteCyber represents his client who aims becoming the first cyber-insurtech in Europe.They just raised €3,8M as a pre-seed round with some of the best European VCs and amazing Business Angels. T...

EliteCyber represents his client who aims becoming the first cyber-insurtech in Europe.

They just raised €3,8M as a pre-seed round with some of the best European VCs and amazing Business Angels. They want to move fast to become the European leaders in the booming market of cyber-insurance.

Their  mission is to free SMBs from cyber risk by building a simple and automated product to insure and protect them against cyberattacks.
Join the adventure !


�� Your role
  • Lead the Cloud scans. One of the easiest part of its infrastructure a client can let us scan is the cloud, because everything boils down to proper rights. You goal will be built upon the Cloud Scans MVP to:
  • evaluate the security posture of a client;
  • give customized advice to help improving this posture.
  • Work with devops on our own cloud security
    • ���� Your background Must-haves:
    • Advanced skills in Cloud Security for at least two cloud providers among AWS, GCP and Azure
    • Programming background (python or go prefered)
    Nice-to-haves:
    • Certifications to assert those skills: AWS Certified Security Specialty, Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist, PentesterAcadamy Certified Az Red Team Professional, HTB BlackSky, etc
    • Contributions to open source projects: ScouteSuite, Cloudsploit, etc
    �� Our offer We want you to complete the core cyber team ! Here is what we can offer:
    • Participate to an entrepreneurial adventure, discover what it means to build a product, and work directly with the co-founders on a very ambitious and early-stage project
    • Ownership and autonomy: we are looking for the latest lead on one of our core modules
    • A highly-skilled team with a great atmosphere: we want to make you happy of working with us everyday
    • Attractive packages with stock options
    • Great offices located in the heart of Paris
    �� Application Process
  • Pre-screen with EliteCyber, recruitment partner
  • First call with the Client to get to know each other
  • Technical test
  • Debrief interview
  • Meeting with future teammate

    Salaire : 65 k€ to 80k€ ( doe)

    Date annonce : 12/05/2022

    Date de debut : 12/05/2022

    Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

    Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

    Site: EliteCyber


