Cloud Security Engineer

mai 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Lead the Cloud scans. One of the easiest part of its infrastructure a client can let us scan is the cloud, because everything boils down to proper rights. You goal will be built upon the Cloud Scans MVP to:

evaluate the security posture of a client;

give customized advice to help improving this posture.

Work with devops on our own cloud security

Advanced skills in Cloud Security for at least two cloud providers among AWS, GCP and Azure

Programming background (python or go prefered)

Certifications to assert those skills: AWS Certified Security Specialty, Certified Kubernetes Security Specialist, PentesterAcadamy Certified Az Red Team Professional, HTB BlackSky, etc

Contributions to open source projects: ScouteSuite, Cloudsploit, etc

Participate to an entrepreneurial adventure, discover what it means to build a product, and work directly with the co-founders on a very ambitious and early-stage project

Ownership and autonomy: we are looking for the latest lead on one of our core modules

A highly-skilled team with a great atmosphere: we want to make you happy of working with us everyday

Attractive packages with stock options

Great offices located in the heart of Paris

Pre-screen with EliteCyber, recruitment partner

First call with the Client to get to know each other

Technical test

Debrief interview

Meeting with future teammate

EliteCyber represents his client who aims becoming the first cyber-insurtech in Europe.They just raised €3,8M as a pre-seed round with some of the best European VCs and amazing Business Angels. They want to move fast to become the European leaders in the booming market of cyber-insurance.Their mission is to free SMBs from cyber risk by building a simple and automated product to insure and protect them against cyberattacks.Join the adventure !�� Your role���� Your background Must-haves:Nice-to-haves:�� Our offer We want you to complete the core cyber team ! Here is what we can offer:�� Application Process#cybersecurity #cybersécurité #itsecurity #sécuritéit #infose #cyber #france #insurtech #inssurance #paris #recruitment #job #role #cloud #cloudsecurity #azure #aws #gcp #programming #dev #coding #code #python #GO #scan #devops #kubernetest #pentest #ceh #oscp #blacksky #github #scoutsuite #cloudspoilt

Salaire : 65 k€ to 80k€ ( doe)

Date annonce : 12/05/2022

Date de debut : 12/05/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...