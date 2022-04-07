Rechercher
CRM Manager

avril 2022

Job : CRM Manager Location : Hybrid – London/Mayfair Start Date : Immediate Salary : £50,000 to £70,000 Profile Elitecyber Group has partnered with one of our key clients, who are seeking to a...

Job: CRM Manager
Location: Hybrid – London/Mayfair
Start Date: Immediate
Salary: £50,000 to £70,000
  
Profile
Elitecyber Group has partnered with one of our key clients, who are seeking to appoint a CRM Manager.  They are looking for a dynamic and experienced CRM Manager who will play a pivotal role in helping the company grow.
  
Role & Responsibilities
  • Analyse current platform ensuring system designed in line with sector best practice
  • Dynamise existing workflows and practices, ensuring consistency firmwide
  • Oversight of the migration project to new CRM system and map out all future processes
  • Risk management and issue resolution for current and future systems
  • Manage CRM committee and super users, produce weekly status reports and circulate project updates
  • Create training materials and provide training to team on new and improved functionality
  • Maintain quality of data in-puts within platform
  • Run reports and produce template materials for internal and external use
  • Provide daily systems analysis
  
Requirements
  • 2:1 Minimum qualification from a recognised university
  • Good command of written and spoken English
  • 4-6 years relevant work experience
  • Prior experience with DealCloud desirable but not essential
  • Prince2 qualification desirable but not essential
  • Meeting deadlines
  • Accuracy and quality of output
  • Proactive approach to tasks
  • Preliminary knowledge of the LP Market
  • Project Management
  • Data analysis and systems implementation
  
Unfortunately, we may struggle to respond to every applicant, Elitecyber Group gets a high response rate on their advertisements and will be in touch if they feel your candidature is suitable for the advertised vacancy.
We will process your CV and personal information to assess your suitability for the role. If we wish to consider you further, we will register your personal information in our database and contact you. We may contact you from time to time about other relevant roles. Your personal information will be securely held. For further information please contact Elitecyber Group by emailing Richard.h@elitecyber-group.com
  

Salaire : 50,000 to 70,000

Date annonce : 07/04/2022

Date de debut : 07/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...

Site: EliteCyber


