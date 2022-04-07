CRM Manager
avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group
Location: Hybrid – London/Mayfair
Start Date: Immediate
Salary: £50,000 to £70,000
Profile
Elitecyber Group has partnered with one of our key clients, who are seeking to appoint a CRM Manager. They are looking for a dynamic and experienced CRM Manager who will play a pivotal role in helping the company grow.
Role & Responsibilities
- Analyse current platform ensuring system designed in line with sector best practice
- Dynamise existing workflows and practices, ensuring consistency firmwide
- Oversight of the migration project to new CRM system and map out all future processes
- Risk management and issue resolution for current and future systems
- Manage CRM committee and super users, produce weekly status reports and circulate project updates
- Create training materials and provide training to team on new and improved functionality
- Maintain quality of data in-puts within platform
- Run reports and produce template materials for internal and external use
- Provide daily systems analysis
Requirements
- 2:1 Minimum qualification from a recognised university
- Good command of written and spoken English
- 4-6 years relevant work experience
- Prior experience with DealCloud desirable but not essential
- Prince2 qualification desirable but not essential
- Meeting deadlines
- Accuracy and quality of output
- Proactive approach to tasks
- Preliminary knowledge of the LP Market
- Project Management
- Data analysis and systems implementation
