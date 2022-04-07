CRM Manager

avril 2022 par Elite Cyber Group

Job: CRM ManagerLocation: Hybrid – London/MayfairStart Date: ImmediateSalary: £50,000 to £70,000ProfileElitecyber Group has partnered with one of our key clients, who are seeking to appoint a CRM Manager. They are looking for a dynamic and experienced CRM Manager who will play a pivotal role in helping the company grow.Role & ResponsibilitiesRequirementsUnfortunately, we may struggle to respond to every applicant, Elitecyber Group gets a high response rate on their advertisements and will be in touch if they feel your candidature is suitable for the advertised vacancy.We will process your CV and personal information to assess your suitability for the role. If we wish to consider you further, we will register your personal information in our database and contact you. We may contact you from time to time about other relevant roles. Your personal information will be securely held. For further information please contact Elitecyber Group by emailing Richard.h@elitecyber-group.com

Salaire : 50,000 to 70,000

Date annonce : 07/04/2022

Date de debut : 07/04/2022

Lien pour postuler : https://apply.jobadder.com/eu1/3099...

Lien : https://elitecyber-group.com/cyber-...